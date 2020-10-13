Protection of origin for sweet wines from Lake Neusiedl

By Lisa Riley

Austria's Ruster Ausbruch has been given legal protection of its origin [as Ruster Ausbruch DAC], creating the first Districtus Austriae Controllatus (DAC) regulation exclusively for sweet wine.

Arguable Austrian best known sweet wine, Ruster Ausbruch was awarded the status after “in-depth deliberations within the region”, according to the Austrian Wine Marketing Board (AWMB).

“Ruster Ausbruch is a unique and distinctive part of our Austrian heritage. The fact that it has now been legally protected by the DAC regulations is an important step on our way to promoting regionally typical wines,” said Chris Yorke, CEO of the AWMB.

Ruster Ausbruch DAC must satisfy the requirements for Trockenbeerenauslese, and may be vinified from one or more white Qualitätswein grape varieties. Only selectively hand-picked berries that are affected by botrytis and harvested in the free City of Rust may be used.

The minimum must weight is 30° KMW, and the sweet wine must also be vinified and bottled in Rust.

The addition of Ruster Ausbruch grows the number of Austria’s protected designations of origin (PDO) in the DAC system to sixteen.

While Ruster Ausbruch DAC has now been anchored in law, changes are currently being made to the Leithaberg DAC regulations for Rust’s winegrowers: dry Blaufränkisch and the whites Weissburgunder, Chardonnay, Neuburger and Grüner Veltliner (including cuvées made from these four varieties), which are grown in Rust and comply with the regulation and may in the future be released to the market as Leithaberg DAC, according to the AWMB.

In addition, over on the east side of Lake Neusiedl, the PDO Neusiedlersee DAC has been expanded to include not only Zweigelt, but also fruity-sweet wines (Spätlese and Auslese) and Neusiedlersee DAC Reserve, plus nobly sweet wines (Beerenauslese and Trockenbeerenauslese).

The detailed designation of origin “Seewinkel” will be permitted if the grapes come from the municipalities Apetlon, Illmitz, and/or Podersdorf.

This, said the AWMB, recognised the district’s "prominent stature as a source of excellent sweet wines".