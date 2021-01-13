Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Eat Spain Drink Spain winners unveiled

By Lisa Riley
Published:  13 January, 2021

Foods and Wines from Spain has announced the winners of last year’s Eat Spain Drink Spain 2020 campaign.

The six winners of the campaign, which ran throughout November in partnership with Harpers, comprise Duncan Murray Wines, Market Harborough; The Curious Wine Cellar, Cheltenham; Evington’s Wine Cellar, Leceister; Lea & Sandeman, Chiswick, London; Wine Poole, Warwick and Blanco & Gómez, London.

The sextet was picked from a total of 60 outlets that participated in the campaign for running “successful campaigns”, which promoted Spanish wines and foods to their consumer base.  

Despite lockdown 2.0, Foods and Wines from Spain said a number of “innovative and determined” outlets designed in-store promotions in November to “engage and educate” food and beverage retailers and professionals around the UK. 

“It was so wonderful to see our winners go to such efforts to put on their Eat Spain Drink Spain promotion. The wineries and food producers taking part in the campaign were particularly grateful for all the hard work and creativity that went into putting Foods and Wines from Spain at the forefront of their promotional calendar for a whole month, especially during such challenging trading conditions,” said Fernando Muñoz, director of the Food and Wines Department at the Economic and Commercial Office for Spain in London. 

Each of the winners received a prize of free Spanish wine stock to the value of £300, exclusive gourmet Spanish food and wine hampers or a luxury dinner for two meal pack from top Spanish restaurant Bar 44, delivered straight to their door.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Cadman Fine Wines: General Manager Wine Division

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long read: From hospitality to homelessness

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95