Eat Spain Drink Spain winners unveiled

By Lisa Riley

Foods and Wines from Spain has announced the winners of last year’s Eat Spain Drink Spain 2020 campaign.

The six winners of the campaign, which ran throughout November in partnership with Harpers, comprise Duncan Murray Wines, Market Harborough; The Curious Wine Cellar, Cheltenham; Evington’s Wine Cellar, Leceister; Lea & Sandeman, Chiswick, London; Wine Poole, Warwick and Blanco & Gómez, London.

The sextet was picked from a total of 60 outlets that participated in the campaign for running “successful campaigns”, which promoted Spanish wines and foods to their consumer base.

Despite lockdown 2.0, Foods and Wines from Spain said a number of “innovative and determined” outlets designed in-store promotions in November to “engage and educate” food and beverage retailers and professionals around the UK.

“It was so wonderful to see our winners go to such efforts to put on their Eat Spain Drink Spain promotion. The wineries and food producers taking part in the campaign were particularly grateful for all the hard work and creativity that went into putting Foods and Wines from Spain at the forefront of their promotional calendar for a whole month, especially during such challenging trading conditions,” said Fernando Muñoz, director of the Food and Wines Department at the Economic and Commercial Office for Spain in London.

Each of the winners received a prize of free Spanish wine stock to the value of £300, exclusive gourmet Spanish food and wine hampers or a luxury dinner for two meal pack from top Spanish restaurant Bar 44, delivered straight to their door.












