Minister of hospitality petition exceeds 100,000 signatures

By Lisa Riley

A campaign pushing for a minister of hospitality has exceeded its target of 100,000 signatures, meaning parliament must now consider the topic for debate.

The ‘Seat at the Table’ petition, an online media campaign that started last week, was designed to create support for a minister of hospitality role to enable the industry to have a “proper seat at the table” when discussions take place in parliament.

As of yesterday, more than 143,000 had signed the petition, with politicians reportedly having set a date and time on Monday 11 January for the debate.

Hotelier Robin Hutson, who founded the campaign, said that if 2020 highlighted anything, it was “how little the government understands the complexities and power of the sector” and how vital hospitality is for employment and to the nation’s happiness and overall mental health.

“The sector needs a seat at the highest table of government because so many enjoy a seat at the tables of hundreds of restaurants, pubs, cafes and bars throughout the UK.”

Representation for hospitality in parliament is currently split between two government departments – the department for business, energy and industrial strategy and the department for digital, culture, media and sport.

A minister of hospitality would be the champion and guardian of the sector in parliament, promoting the importance of the economic, social and employment contribution of the industry to society.

Hospitality is the third largest employer in the UK, with over 3 million employed by the sector and a further 2 million dependant on it (The Institute of Hospitality).















