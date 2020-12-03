Journey’s End expands UK team

By Lisa Riley

Stellenbosch winery Journey’s End has expanded its UK team with two new members, plus an addition to the South African team.

With 20 years of experience in the wine trade, Nick McKenzie joins Journey’s End as sales director, while Harriet Matley has been appointed UK marketing manager.

Having trained while working in retail at Majestic, McKenzie has since held various positions at Bibendum, selling to both the off-trade and national on-trade, as well as previously working at Louis Latour Agencies.

At Journey’s End, he will focus on developing UK and International off-trade sales of key brands, including Mount Rozier, Identity and Gabb Family Vineyards.

Matley, who spend five years in marketing at Percol Coffee and before taking up a position as communications manager across the Harts Group in 2018, will oversee brand, website and asset management and run external liaison and advertising campaigns, as well as amplify charitable initiatives.

In South Africa Lizanne Braak, who has held various roles at Distell for the past 12 years, joins as demand planner.

“We are hugely excited to be further building our Journey’s End team, strengthening our foundations and setting us up for the years ahead,” said MD Rollo Gabb.

Harriet, with her “strong marketing knowledge” from the food and drinks industry, and Nick would help Journey’s End “really build our brands both here in the UK and internationally,” he added.

Separately, Journey’s End said it had now met its target for its ‘The Journey’s End Foundation’, which it launched in August to tackle hunger and extreme poverty in the Helderberg Region of Stellenbosch.

To further project its ethical and sustainability credentials the business recently launched its Identity Range with augmented reality labels to take consumers “straight to the vineyards”.











