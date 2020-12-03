Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Journey’s End expands UK team

By Lisa Riley
Published:  03 December, 2020

Stellenbosch winery Journey’s End has expanded its UK team with two new members, plus an addition to the South African team.

With 20 years of experience in the wine trade, Nick McKenzie joins Journey’s End as sales director, while Harriet Matley has been appointed UK marketing manager.  

Having trained while working in retail at Majestic, McKenzie has since held various positions at Bibendum, selling to both the off-trade and national on-trade, as well as previously working at Louis Latour Agencies. 

At Journey’s End, he will focus on developing UK and International off-trade sales of key brands, including Mount Rozier, Identity and Gabb Family Vineyards.

Matley, who spend five years in marketing at Percol Coffee and before taking up a position as communications manager across the Harts Group in 2018, will oversee brand, website and asset management and run external liaison and advertising campaigns, as well as amplify charitable initiatives.

In South Africa Lizanne Braak, who has held various roles at Distell for the past 12 years, joins as demand planner.

“We are hugely excited to be further building our Journey’s End team, strengthening our foundations and setting us up for the years ahead,” said MD Rollo Gabb.

Harriet, with her “strong marketing knowledge” from the food and drinks industry, and Nick would help Journey’s End “really build our brands both here in the UK and internationally,” he added. 

Separately, Journey’s End said it had now met its target for its ‘The Journey’s End Foundation’,  which it launched in August to tackle hunger and extreme poverty in the Helderberg Region of Stellenbosch. 

To further project its ethical and sustainability credentials the business recently launched its Identity Range with augmented reality labels to take consumers “straight to the vineyards”.






Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95