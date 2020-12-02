House of Commons in retail partnership with Digby Fine English

By Lisa Riley

Sussex-based sparkling wine producer Digby Fine English has been appointed as the official supplier of English sparkling wine to the House of Commons gift shops.

The Digby Fine English House of Commons Vintage Brut 2013 was selected following a competitive tender process which was launched in Janaury.

The House of Commons wanted to support the British wine industry and sought a wine and partner brand that would complement both the values and traditions of the House of Commons itself and its extensive national and international customer base.

Sustainability was another key criteria and the winning Digby Fine English wine is net-zero in carbon impact all the way from grape to glass.

Trevor Clough, CEO and head blender of Digby Fine English, said: “With this thrilling development today, we are starting to build a new set of traditions – whether toasting the big national moments or enjoying an evening in with loved ones, all with world- class sparkling made right here at home.

“Becoming the official fizz of the House of Commons is a deep honour – and also a responsibility. We hope our MPs and visitors from around the globe fall in love with the new fizz in town.”

Andrew Griffith, MP for the Arundel & South Downs constituency in which Digby Fine English is based, said: “An injustice to British growers and drinkers has been corrected - no one imagines the Élysée Palace in France showcasing anything other than their home-grown products.

“With English sparkling wine regularly beating French Champagne in blind tastings, visitors to the most iconic of British buildings – Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster – can now secure a souvenir worthy of the location.”

English sparkling wine continues to go from strength to strength. Last week, Kent-based Chapel Down revealed it had passed the million-bottle mark for 2020 sales by October.

The Digby Fine English House of Commons Vintage Brut 2013 is a traditional-method blend of 65% Chardonnay, 25% Pinot Noir and 10% Pinot Meunier with an abv of 12%.

It is available online from today and in the House of Commons three gift shops on their reopening tomorrow and carries an RRP of £35.