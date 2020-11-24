MMD ultra marathon fundraiser to raise support for California fires

By Jo Gilbert

Maisons Marques et Domaines (MMD) is embarking on a collaborative Ultra Marathon in order to raise funds in support of the US wineries affected by this year’s devastating wildfires.

As of 10 November, 9,177 fire incidents have been recorded in California so far in 2020. A total of 4,194,148 acres have burned, 10,488 structures have been damaged or destroyed and there have been at least 31 fatalities (Centre for Disaster Philanthropy).

The fundraiser, which aims to support those impacted by California’s 2020 particularly damaging wildfire season, will take place over a single day on 4 December.

MMD staff members across the UK will work together to collectively travel 70 miles on foot in the space of 24 hours to fundraise for firefighting departments as well as winery workers who were displaced or made unemployed by the outbreaks.

“We would like to think that this initiative and the proceeds it generates will contribute, even in a small way, to the efforts of The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund as it reaches out to those affected by the wild fires which have ravaged Napa and the surrounding areas, putting many lives and businesses at risk,” Richard Billett, managing director of MMD, said.

“It is a gesture of support and solidarity for those involved in our industry in California and a cause to which we hope our customers, colleagues and friends in the UK will rally.”

All donations will go to The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund. The fund is currently supporting those affected by the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex Fires which burned across much of the wine country area of Northern California – Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Solano, and Yolo Counties – from 17 August to 2 October, and the Glass Fire which broke out on 27 September, lasting for 23 days.

Donations will help to provide essential support for emergency services as well as aid for those suffering long term economic hardship, homelessness, unemployment and injury as a result of the fires.

The MMD team will participate in the Ultra Marathon from wherever they are in the UK. The event will bring togther many colleagues who have not seen each other for over eight months as a result of Covid-19.

MMD was established in 1986 as the exclusive distributor of Champagne Louis Roederer and now manages UK distribution for 20 family-owned producers from around the world, including Roederer Estate, Domaine Anderson, Merry Edwards and Diamond Creek in the US.

The majority of staff members at Merry Edwards and Diamond Creek were evacuated from their homes during this year’s fires. Many were without power for three weeks once they were eventually safe to return.

To support the event, taking place on the 4 December, click here and dedicate your donation to the MMD Ultra Marathon Fire Fund.

Contact Kate Lofthouse for more information, kate.lofthouse@mmdltd.co.uk.







Top photo comes courtesy of The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund











