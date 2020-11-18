Drinks writer Bert Blaize opens wine shop

By Lisa Riley

Wine writer Bert Blaize has teamed up with specialist car showroom Hexagon Classics to launch a wine and deli shop in London’s Highgate.

Bottles N Jar is a two-storey space featuring a wide collection of wine as well as vermouth, grappa and spirits. In addition, customers can enjoy drinks and small plates on site.

Blaize, who is the author of ‘Which Wine When’ and formerly worked as a sommelier at both The Clove Club and Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, said the store would act as a place to learn, buy and try new and familiar wines under his guidance.

“Opening a bottle shop has long been an ambition of mine, which was amplified following the success of the book. I’m really looking forward to chatting people though their choices, getting to know our locals and creating a fun and interactive space for wine lovers,” he said.

The Bottles N Jar name comes from Cockney rhyming slang for “cars” to pay homage to the 57-year-old car dealership, which is based in Highgate and East Finchley, north London, with the wine shop situated next to the car showroom.