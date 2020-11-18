Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Drinks writer Bert Blaize opens wine shop

By Lisa Riley
Published:  18 November, 2020

Wine writer Bert Blaize has teamed up with specialist car showroom Hexagon Classics to launch a wine and deli shop in London’s Highgate.

Bottles N Jar is a two-storey space featuring a wide collection of wine as well as vermouth, grappa and spirits. In addition, customers can enjoy drinks and small plates on site. 

Blaize, who is the author of ‘Which Wine When’ and formerly worked as a sommelier at both The Clove Club and Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, said the store would act as a place to learn, buy and try new and familiar wines under his guidance. 

“Opening a bottle shop has long been an ambition of mine, which was amplified following the success of the book. I’m really looking forward to chatting people though their choices, getting to know our locals and creating a fun and interactive space for wine lovers,” he said.  

The Bottles N Jar name comes from Cockney rhyming slang for “cars” to pay homage to the 57-year-old car dealership, which is based in Highgate and East Finchley, north London, with the wine shop situated next to the car showroom.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Off Piste Wines: Impulse Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95