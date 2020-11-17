Hakkasan launches nationwide wine delivery service

By Lisa Riley

Hakkasan has launched a nationwide wine delivery service to build on the success of its Covid inspired Hakkasan at Home initiative launched in March.

Developed in partnership with food and drink ecommerce specialist Slerp, Wine by Hakkasan comprises a selection of “carefully sourced wines from leading vineyards" across the world, which are exclusive to Hakkasan, said the business.

Previously, the wines have only been available by the glass at Hakkasan Mayfair and Hakkasan Hanway Place, with the direct-to-home delivery service marking the first time the bottles will be available to buy with no limit on the amount ordered and nationwide shipping.

Moreover, the service also marks the first Michelin-starred restaurant to launch a nationwide wine delivery service, Hakkasan claimed.

“All of the wines on the list are well rounded and versatile and chosen to be paired not just with certain dishes, but instead with whole categories of taste, meeting the demands of Hakkasan’s wide customer base, with wines from the selection spanning New World to Old World, across a variety of grapes, regions and budgets, ranging from affordable to fine wines."

Hakkasan said particular highlights included the Viognier LER 2017 from Yalumba in Southern Australia and produced exclusively for Hakkasan, the 2018 Verdejo Viña Sanzo, the 2018 Carmenere Maray and the 2015 Laibach Claypot Merlot.

In addition to individual bottles, which can be mixed and matched by the customer, the Hakkasan team has also created a selection of mixed cases, including mixed cases of white, mixed cases of red and cases of both red and white wines.

The mixed cases had created a “journey through grape varieties and regions”, such as the Ultimate Burgundy case which comprises a wide variety of classic Burgundian appellations.

Currently delivering to England, Wales and the Scottish Lowlands, orders will be delivered within 2-3 working days.



























