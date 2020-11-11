Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ste Michelle creates chief supply officer role

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 November, 2020

Ste Michelle Wine Estates has appointed ‘global wine veteran’ Stuart McNab to the newly created role of chief supply officer. 

In his new role, McNab will head up all winemaking, vineyard and operations functions for the company, reporting directly to president and CEO David Dearie.

Bringing more than 25 years’ experience in global wine supply chain and operational leadership, McNab most recently served as chief supply officer for Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), prior to which he held similar leadership positions with Fosters Group and Southcorp Wines.

Moreover, he also served in leadership roles with several wine associations including the Winemakers Federation of Australia, the Australian Wine Research Institute and the South Australian Wine Industry Association. 

“I am delighted to have secured someone of Stuart’s skill and experience to join our leadership team,” said Dearie. 

“Having previously worked with Stuart, I know first-hand that his extensive experience in leading wine operations will assist in delivering our long-term sustainable growth agenda,” he said. 

McNab added he was “thrilled to be joining a company with such a rich heritage and a well-deserved reputation for producing extraordinary wines across diverse regions”. 

“I am particularly looking forward to joining the Washington and Oregon wine industries, as I believe there remains tremendous potential for both regions, and to reconnecting with the California wine industry as well,” he said.

Taking on his new role with immediate effect, McNab is set to relocate to Washington from Australia.

At the end of last month, Dearie was appointed to succeed outgoing president and CEO Jim Mortensen who retired 1 November, 2020.

 




Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95