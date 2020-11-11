Ste Michelle creates chief supply officer role

By Lisa Riley

Ste Michelle Wine Estates has appointed ‘global wine veteran’ Stuart McNab to the newly created role of chief supply officer.

In his new role, McNab will head up all winemaking, vineyard and operations functions for the company, reporting directly to president and CEO David Dearie.

Bringing more than 25 years’ experience in global wine supply chain and operational leadership, McNab most recently served as chief supply officer for Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), prior to which he held similar leadership positions with Fosters Group and Southcorp Wines.

Moreover, he also served in leadership roles with several wine associations including the Winemakers Federation of Australia, the Australian Wine Research Institute and the South Australian Wine Industry Association.

“I am delighted to have secured someone of Stuart’s skill and experience to join our leadership team,” said Dearie.

“Having previously worked with Stuart, I know first-hand that his extensive experience in leading wine operations will assist in delivering our long-term sustainable growth agenda,” he said.

McNab added he was “thrilled to be joining a company with such a rich heritage and a well-deserved reputation for producing extraordinary wines across diverse regions”.

“I am particularly looking forward to joining the Washington and Oregon wine industries, as I believe there remains tremendous potential for both regions, and to reconnecting with the California wine industry as well,” he said.

Taking on his new role with immediate effect, McNab is set to relocate to Washington from Australia.

At the end of last month, Dearie was appointed to succeed outgoing president and CEO Jim Mortensen who retired 1 November, 2020.















