OrderPay temporarily lifts fee for independent on-trade

By Lisa Riley

Ordering app OrderPay has made its platform free during lockdown for any independent bars, restaurants and pubs that want to set-up a food and drink takeaway service.

Moreover, the business said it was committed to ensuring outlets that take up its offer will incur zero charges, with OrderPay covering all card charges to make the service “100% free”.

The offer would give independent hospitality businesses a “fighting chance and a simple way” for them to sell their leftover stock during the current lockdown, said the company.

“Although the government has performed a U-turn and will now allow pubs to serve takeaway alcohol to those that have pre-ordered online, any establishments without access to ordering apps and delivery will struggle to shift stock and keep their businesses afloat,” said OrderPay’s CEO Richard Carter.

Like “most people up and down the country”, OrderPay wanted to do “whatever we can” to support local pubs, bars and restaurants, he added.

“We hope that providing free access to our platform throughout lockdown will help much-loved locals across the country get through this incredibly difficult time."

Although the offer is in the context of the current lockdown, OrderPay said it would offer the service for free until February 2021, with operators wishing to use it able to sign up here.

OrderPay was founded last year, well ahead of the pandemic, in partnership with Five Guys, Pizza Express, Stonegate and Cote, and piloted with Pret a Manger, but it’s roll-out was accelerated by the impact of Covid-19 on the on-trade industry.