Order-from-table mobile app gains traction

By Andrew Catchpole

As the on-trade gears up to begin a safe reopening on 4 July, mobile ordering app OrderPay has signed up several more high street names looking to meet social distancing requirements.

The platform, which allows table ordering and payment, is being adopted by operators including Wasabi, Tortilla, Drake & Morgan and Chopstix, with several other partnerships said to be “close to being finalised” ahead of its going live from 1 July.

The system was actually founded last year, well ahead of the pandemic, in partnership with Five Guys, Pizza Express, Stonegate and Cote, and piloted with Pret a Manger, but it’s roll-out is been accelerated by the impact of Covid-19 on the dining sector.

Currently, some 6,000 pubs and restaurants will now be able to offer the mobile ordering platform, which uses beacon technology to identify where a customer is sat in a venue, allowing ordering from the table with minimal staff interaction.

The app recognises and locks onto a given restaurant brand as the customer crosses the threshold, also offering a ‘tap and go’ function to enable self-service takeaway via a scan of products on the shelf.

The app was founded by founded by former executives from McDonald's, Accenture and Pret A Manger, and is run by what OrderPay describes as “a cooperative coalition”, with 30% of profits shared by its members.

“We’re so pleased to be partnering such an impressive and well-known group of operators and humbled to be playing such a central part in helping the sector restart and rebuild, and to be providing some of the answers to the immense challenges of safely and successfully operating amid the requirements of social distancing,” said co-founder René Batsford.

Batsford formerly worked for McDonalds Europe, which has been a frontrunner in adopting self-order terminals that greet customers as they enter the company’s fast food outlets.