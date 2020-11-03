Sussex winery launches with two vintages

By Mathew Lyons

New boutique Sussex vineyard Artelium has launched with two sparkling vintages created by winemaker Dermot Sugrue.

The Curators Cuvée 2014 and the Makers Rosé 2015 are both single-vineyard blends of hand-picked Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Meunier grapes.

Both wines were made using the traditional method and were aged for over five and four years respectively.

Each vintage is currently available from the Artelium website or in person during a tasting tour of the vineyard – lockdown rules permitting.

The winery will be launching five further still wines, created by winemaker Owen Elias, next year.

Artelium, founded by tech entrepreneurs Julie Bretland and Mark Collins, comprises a 45ha vineyard at Streat, which was planted across 2018 and 2019. A second, larger, vineyard at Madehurst was planted this year.

English wine has experienced exponential growth in recent years, with sales in 2019 up 70% and exports more than doubling.





