Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sussex winery launches with two vintages

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  03 November, 2020

New boutique Sussex vineyard Artelium has launched with two sparkling vintages created by winemaker Dermot Sugrue.

The Curators Cuvée 2014 and the Makers Rosé 2015 are both single-vineyard blends of hand-picked Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Meunier grapes.

Both wines were made using the traditional method and were aged for over five and four years respectively.

Each vintage is currently available from the Artelium website or in person during a tasting tour of the vineyard – lockdown rules permitting.

The winery will be launching five further still wines, created by winemaker Owen Elias, next year.

Artelium, founded by tech entrepreneurs Julie Bretland and Mark Collins, comprises a 45ha vineyard at Streat, which was planted across 2018 and 2019. A second, larger, vineyard at Madehurst was planted this year.

English wine has experienced exponential growth in recent years, with sales in 2019 up 70% and exports more than doubling.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: On Trade Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95