Georgian wines up 60% in UK

By Mathew Lyons

The National Wine Agency of Georgia has announced a big push on its country’s wines for 2020 after exports rocketed 60% last year.

In total, Georgia exported over 168,000 bottles to the UK in 2019, up from 105,608 bottles in 2018.

The campaign will be run by Sarah Abbot MW’s Swirl PR company and will begin with a Wines of Georgia Spring trade and press tasting in London on 25 March featuring over 100 wines seeking distribution, as well as a masterclass led by Abbot.

Roadshows will follow in Bristol and Edinburgh, while 14 producers will be participating in the London Wine Fair in May 2020. Georgian wines will also be presented at the National Geographic Traveller Show in July.

In related news, leading distributor Boutinot is to list five wines from the Teliani Valley winery in the Kakheti region of Georgia.

Matthew Jones, product manager at Boutinot, said: “Since my eyes were opened at a Wines of Georgia event in Manchester last year, I knew I had to get some Georgian wines into the portfolio.

“We found Teliani Valley to be passionate, dynamic and collaborative – but most importantly of course, they make great wines. We will be focusing on the on-trade and independent retailers.”

The five wines from Teliani Valley will be launched at Boutinot’s February portfolio tastings.

Last year, Georgian wines also won listings from key distributors such as Hallgarten Novum, Berkmann and Amathus for the first time.

Hallgarten added seven wines from Vachnadziani, Georgia’s largest wine producer, including five single-varietal wines made from indigenous local grape varieties and two wines fermented in traditional Georgian qvevri earthenware amphorae.

Berkmann began distributing wines from the Tbilvino winery.