Honest Grapes in search for partners after fifth birthday

By Mathew Lyons

Award-winning premium wine club Honest Grapes turns five this month.

Founded in September 2014 by wine consultant Tom Harrow and technology investor Nathan Hill, Honest Grapes is now looking for strategic partnerships and acquisitions in the wine trade to fuel further growth.

Hill said: “It’s clear that we can offer an ever-better club for high-net-worth wine lovers through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

“After five years hard work, we’ve developed a club proposition that is highly attractive to our members and ready to scale. Combining the love of wine, passion for our members and managing a sensible business is a science as well as an art.”

The company is growing at 50% year-on-year and turned a profit for the first time last year.

Alongside an evolving list of wines online, Honest Grapes also offers en-primeur wines and cellar planning.

Its innovations include an exclusive crowdfunded single-vineyard Grand Cru Saint Emilion in collaboration with 100-point winemaker Jonathan Maltus.

The company was shortlisted in three categories at the recent Decanter Retail Awards 2019: Subscription Wine Club of the Year, Online Retailer of the Year, and Innovator of the Year.













