Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Honest Grapes in search for partners after fifth birthday

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  26 September, 2019

Award-winning premium wine club Honest Grapes turns five this month.

Founded in September 2014 by wine consultant Tom Harrow and technology investor Nathan Hill, Honest Grapes is now looking for strategic partnerships and acquisitions in the wine trade to fuel further growth.

Hill said: “It’s clear that we can offer an ever-better club for high-net-worth wine lovers through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

“After five years hard work, we’ve developed a club proposition that is highly attractive to our members and ready to scale. Combining the love of wine, passion for our members and managing a sensible business is a science as well as an art.”

The company is growing at 50% year-on-year and turned a profit for the first time last year.

Alongside an evolving list of wines online, Honest Grapes also offers en-primeur wines and cellar planning.

Its innovations include an exclusive crowdfunded single-vineyard Grand Cru Saint Emilion in collaboration with 100-point winemaker Jonathan Maltus.

The company was shortlisted in three categories at the recent Decanter Retail Awards 2019: Subscription Wine Club of the Year, Online Retailer of the Year, and Innovator of the Year.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95