Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Domino effect looms as NI declares health and hospitality crisis

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  14 October, 2020

Northern Ireland has announced a month-long circuit breaker lockdown, signalling fears that similar measures could be on the way for the rest of the UK.

Following late night talks, the new measures have now been officially confirmed with pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland forced to close other than for takeaways for four weeks from Friday 16 October.

The hospitality industry has reacted to the news, with Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster telling BBC NI: “We understand that obviously health comes first, but I think it’s fair to say the hospitality industry has done more than any other industry to step up with measures.

“We have a health crisis, we accept that, but we also now have a hospitality crisis.”

Northern Ireland will now receive at least £2.4bn in extra money to deal with the coronavirus. But the government will also consider “imaginative” ways of protecting jobs, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at today’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

The news follows a growing trend of stricter lockdown measures across the UK, and concerns over the knock-on effect for hospitality businesses.

The new three-tier system of Covid-19 restrictions began in England today, while similar ‘circuit breaker’ measures – temporary closures of services and a ban on mixing – is now being actively considered in Wales.

Businesses in the north of England, some of the worst affected areas in the country, are now calling for more government assistance.

Liverpool is now on high alert, with reports of street parties breaking out in the city ahead of this afternoon’s closures of pubs and bars.

Liverpool and the neighbouring five boroughs which make up the city region will be under Tier 3 coronavirus measures from 5pm today, affecting hundreds of pubs and bars.

Prime Minister’s Questions, which were ongoing at the time of writing, are now discussing whether to put Greater Manchester and Lancashire in the most severe Tier 3.

Andy Burnham, Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, has called the Tier 3 proposal “fundamentally flawed”.

“First, the evidence does not currently support it,” he said, adding that, “The financial package accompanying Tier 3 is nowhere near sufficient to prevent severe hardship, widespread job losses and business failure.”

Others are similarly dour about the effect of a second full lockdown on businesses.

“To be honest I think we're done,” Dan’s Bar owner Gerard Keenan told the BBC.

"In a couple of weeks or so, if it hasn't changed I think we've no choice, we'll have to sell our bar, I don't really want to do this anymore.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95