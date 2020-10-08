Subscriber login Close [x]
Eat Spain Drink Spain goes virtual

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  08 October, 2020

Foods and Wines from Spain has announced that its annual Eat Spain Drink Spain will take a virtual format this November.

The 2020 activity, which is to run in six cities across the UK, aims to showcase the best of Spanish food and drink to the retailers, buyers and press each year.

With varying degrees of lockdown almost certainly in place this November, the team has flipped all activity over to a series of virtual workshops, to be headed up by experts in Spanish food and wine.

These webinars are designed to both showcase and pair foods and wines, “encouraging education about the variety and range of Spanish foods and the diversity and quality of wines from Spain”, according to the promotional body.

The virtual events will be broadcast during the first two weeks of November from the following cities:

Cardiff – 2 November, 3-5pm

The Telegraph’s Susy Atkins will host at Curado Bar

Bristol – 3 November, 3-5pm

Bar 44 owner Owen Morgan will host at one of his venues

Manchester – 5 November, 3-5pm

Wine writer Simon Woods to host (venue TBC)

Edinburgh – 9 November, 1-3pm

Rose Murray Brown MW will host at The Green Room

London – 10 November, 12-2pm

Communicator Sarah Jane Evans MW will host at Iberica

Leeds – 10th November, 3-5pm

Wine writer Rebecca Gibb MW will host at Iberica

For more information or to register for a workshop, follow the link here.




