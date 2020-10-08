Subscriber login Close [x]
On-trade in northern England could shut

By Lisa Riley
Published:  08 October, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce additional lockdown restrictions across parts of England early next week.

The tougher restrictions are likely to see the closure of the on-trade in northern England, including Newcastle, Manchester and Liverpool, according to reports.  

The additional measures, which it is believed the PM will announce this Monday, will be based on a simplified three-tier local lockdown code.

Tier one will see current social distancing measures, the ‘rule of six’ and a pub curfew of 10pm enforced, with areas in tier two to have the same restrictions plus a ban on households mixing. 

Under tier three, which large parts of the north west and east west would now qualify, the on-trade will be shut in addition to tier 1 and 2 rules, according to reports. 

The measures, for which further details are still being worked out by ministers, are set to be imposed for at least some weeks.  

They follow yesterday’s announcement by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announcing that on-trade businesses across Scotland’s central belt, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, have to shut down for 16 days from tomorrow (Friday). 

