Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Govt delays vote on 10pm curfew as opposition mounts

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  07 October, 2020

The government has delayed a vote in the House of Commons on the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants.

The vote was scheduled for this evening but is now expected to take place next week.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is facing increasing pressure from his backbenches about the restrictions he has placed on everyday life as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of parliamentary oversight for the measures he has introduced.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that “dozens” of Conservative MPs are planning to defy the government and vote against the curfew.

Conservative MP Steve Baker, one of the organisers of the rebellion, told the Telegraph: "It is not clear what the evidence is to support the 10pm curfew or that it is effective.”

The Labour Party has yet to confirm whether it will support the government on the curfew.

However shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has questioned the impact of the curfew on controlling the virus and called for “a rapid and transparent review of all the evidence” behind the decision to impose it.

It has been reported that the Sage committee of scientists advising the government on the handling of the pandemic neither discussed nor recommended a 10pm curfew.

The news of the vote’s postponement follows UK Hospitality’s call for the curfew to be lifted.

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls gave evidence to the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee yesterday on the damage the curfew and other restrictions are doing to the hospitality sector.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95