LWC Drinks launches order and pay on-trade solution

By Lisa Riley

LWC Drinks has launched a full-service order and pay solution to help the hospitality industry "stay safely connected” with its customers.

Available now, the Drink+Dine service provides outlets with the technical capabilities required to offer table ordering and payment, and collection and delivery services, with venues given their own white label ordering solution that plugs into their existing website.

Businesses signing will also join the Drink+Dine marketplace where new consumers can discover them for the first time.

In addition, Drink+Dine will allow outlets to push targeted promotions through to their customers, get a better understanding of their customer’s purchasing habits and connect with their customers beyond the transaction phase, said LWC.

Using the platform’s dashboard, outlets can upload their own menus, products and promotions, and download customer data. They can then use their data to reward loyal patrons and entice distant ones back to their venue.

LWC is covering all set-up and development costs and will take no transaction fee on orders placed through the app or web solution, but there will be a “heavily subsidised” £60 monthly running fee, said the business.

“There’s no escaping the realities of just how tough the last few months have been on the hospitality industry, and the uncertainties of what the ‘new normal’ will bring, remain a daunting prospect.

“What we do know is that table service is now compulsory and that these latest new rules will undoubtedly impact customer experience, customer volume and how outlets continue to trade,” said Ebrahim Mukadam, MD at LWC Drinks.

Not only would the service help follow the new guidelines, but also help them diversify their services and reach potential new customers, he added.

LWC Drinks is waiving the first month’s fees for the first 50 outlets to sign up and will also be providing launch packs including social media assets, posters and table stickers.