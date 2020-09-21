Quinta do Noval white makes UK debut

By Lisa Riley

Quinta do Noval has released its Cedro do Noval white table wine in the UK for the first time.

The UK launch of the Douro wine, which the producer said was already a “sell-out” in Portugal, follows the UK release of Cedro do Noval red back in 2007.

New plantings on Noval’s 143ha estate had enabled a limited quantity of the white wine to be released for the UK market, said MD Christian Seely.

“I am increasingly convinced that there is an extraordinary quality potential in the dry white wines of the Douro. There are some wonderful local varietals, selected over time for their capacity to thrive in the climate of the Douro and to give white wines of profound character, able to express the minerality of the Douro’s schistous soils, but also to retain a natural freshness and balance that is quite remarkable given the hot sunny summers in the valley,” he said.

The producer had planted out “several hectares” at the summit of the Quinta, at over 500m of altitude, with two of the white traditional varieties, Viosinho and Gouveio, he added.

“The blend gives a wine of depth character and personality, fresh, aromatic and mineral, showing the potential of Douro white varietals growing on the great vineyard terroir of Quinta do Noval.

“We have been making this wine, which we bottle under the Cedro do Noval label, which is of course well known as the name of Noval’s principal red wine, for some years now, but have so far been unable to release it outside Portugal as local demand has outstripped supply.”

The Cedro do Noval white will feature in all the episodes of The Wine Show due to transmit from mid October and in the YouTube trailers starting 1 October.

Distributed in the UK by Gonzalez Byass, Cedro do Noval 2019 comes with a £19.95 rrp.

In April, Quinta do Noval joined Port peers in declaring 2018 a vintage year following “extreme” weather conditions.