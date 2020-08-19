Subscriber login Close [x]
EOHO used more than 35 million times in first fortnight

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 August, 2020

The Eat Out to Help Out (EOHO) government discount scheme was used more than 35 million times in its first two weeks, new figures from the Treasury have revealed.

Designed to get more customers through the door and protect jobs by giving businesses the confidence to retain and hire staff, EOHO was announced last month to help stimulate activity and confidence in the UK on-trade after trading dropped to zero during lockdown.

Following the release of the new figures, Kate Nicholls, CEO of UK Hospitality, floated the idea of extending the scheme.

In a tweet she said: “New Govt stats show over 35 MILLION discounted meals have been sold in the first two weeks of Eat Out to Help Out - and we know half of those consumers who have benefited are first time returners, so this is building confidence and boosting disposable income. Successful - extend?”   

EOHO is live all day, every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during the 3 to 31 August 2020 period. Participating establishments must be able to offer some sort of dine-in service, with takeaway only food or drink services not eligible under the scheme. 

VAT needs to be paid on the full amount of the customer’s bill before the discount is applied – this can be reconciled at a later date.

There is no limit on the number of times customers can use the offer. There is, however, a limit on how many times a business can enter a claim, with a total of five claims permitted before 30 September when the reimbursement service will end.

Lebanon’s deeply troubled wine sector

