New 10pm closure order "another crushing blow”

By Lisa Riley

UK Hospitality (UKH) has described the planned introduction of a 10pm closure order and compulsory table service for on-site sales across England as “another crushing blow” to the beleaguered industry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the new measures, which will kick in from this Thursday (24 September), to parliament this afternoon at 12.30pm. This will be followed by an address live to the nation at 8pm.

“A hard close time is bad for business and bad for controlling the virus – we need to allow time for people to disperse over a longer period. Table service has been widely adopted in some parts of the sector since reopening but it is not necessary across all businesses, such as coffee shops,” said CEO Kate Nicholls.

“These restrictions will come as another crushing blow for many hospitality businesses struggling to recover so it’s crucial these new rules are applied with flexibility,” she said.

Given that government data shows just 5% of infections out of the home are related to hospitality, Nicholls added: “It is hard to understand how these measures will be the solution to fighting the disease.”

Where such restrictions have been put in place locally they have not cut infection rates, she said, “merely damaged business and cost jobs. Most critically, government needs to recognise this will damage confidence even further and it is now inevitable that the sector will struggle long into 2021".

Nicholls also reiterated the vital need for a new support package for the industry.

“We need to see an early signal that the VAT cut will be extended through to the end of 2021; that the business rates holiday will continue next year; and an enhanced employment support package specifically for hospitality.

“We agree with the government that we are all in this together. Hospitality has played its part by investing in Covid-secure venues and reassuring their customers. Now, it’s time for government to demonstrate its commitment to the sector and its recovery – hundreds of thousands of livelihoods depend upon it.”

A No 10 spokesperson said: “No-one underestimates the challenges the new measures will pose to many individuals and businesses. We know this won’t be easy, but we must take further action to control the resurgence in cases of the virus and protect the NHS.”

The latest measures come after the Covid-19 alert level was moved to 4, meaning transmission is "high or rising exponentially".

The PM is also expected to urge people to once again work from home where possible.