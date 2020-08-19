Trade bodies reiterate importance of ‘test and trace’

By Lisa Riley

A trio of trade bodies, including UK Hospitality (UKH), has send a joint letter to the hospitality sector to highlight the importance of customer data collection.

The open letter, jointly written by UKH, British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) and British Institute of Innkeeping (BII), reiterates the “vital importance” of accurate and robust ‘test and trace’ data collection as a critical part of Covid secure measures.

A spokesperson for the trade bodies said: “We recognise that the industry has a collective responsibility for ensuring the safety and confidence of customers visiting our venues. Extensive customer research has shown how essential the consistent operation of Covid secure measures is to rebuilding sustainable trade through confident customers returning to our venues.”

As a sector, it was “imperative that we are consistent in our approach to asking for contact information, and making customers aware that they can only book tables for a maximum of two households when seated inside”, added the spokesperson.

The letter follows research showing that there has been a “small but steady” decline in the satisfaction felt by customers since reopening, the letter states.

“Some venues however, continue to score very highly, showing that the right approach is winning consumers over. With initial confidence dwindling however, those not doing everything they can to reassure their customers with Covid-19 measures, could stand to lose out to those who are,” it continues.

Kate Nicholls , chief executive of UKH, said: “There are many methods that can be used to collate the simple data required for ’test and trace’, and we have seen widespread support from consumers when it comes to providing those details.

“We must come together as a sector to show how committed we are to ensuring the continued safety of our customers and teams, at a time where we are seeing a huge surge in customer numbers with customers taking advantage of the “Enjoy Summer Safely” campaign.”

