Jeroboams adds New World agencies

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  03 August, 2020

Jeroboams has strengthened its New World offer with the addition of five family-owned wineries to its portfolio, four of which are fresh arrivals in the UK.

The London-based merchant’s new boutique-scaled intake includes Oldenburg from Stellenbosch in South Africa, Kelly-Washington Wines from New Zealand, plus California estates Mountain Tides of Napa, and Alma de Cattalya and Emeritus, both from Sonoma.

The additions are the work of group wine buyer, Maggie MacPherson, who joined Jeroboams last year, and has focused on extending the reach of the portfolio into less traditional areas of the world.

“Although we are often referred to as a classic or traditional wine merchant, there has been a revolution with the classic Burgundies and Bordeaux wines jostling for space on the shelf with an onslaught of New World newcomers,” said Maggie MacPherson.

“Focusing on family-owned boutique wineries from South Africa, New Zealand and especially California, the Jeroboams buying team have been on a mission to shake things up. While many customers still rely on the old faithful and iconic wines, more and more are looking for something new, unusual, and most importantly delicious.”

With its eight distinctively liveried London shops and a thriving wholesale arm, Jeroboams Trade (formerly Laytons, brought into the fold in 2018), Jeroboams has continued to expand its services, most recently having bought forward an online upgrade during the UK lockdown.






