IXSIR partners with monks for southern Lebanon expansion

By Andrew Catchpole

Lebanese winery IXSIR has added a new vineyard to its portfolio in the southern Quatine area of the country, planted in partnership with Maronite monks that own the land.

As with its more northerly vineyards in and around Batroun, which lie at up to 1,800 metres, the Quatine vineyard will also benefit from Lebanon’s mountainous terrain, sitting 900 metres above sea level.

The new seven-hectare vineyard is planted to Muscat and Viognier, on clay and limestone soils.

“What makes this terroir so special is really its unique location on the slopes of a stunning mountain range, at around 900 metres above sea level,” said Gabriel Rivero, head winemaker at IXSIR.

“The area benefits from a great position, with a south west aspect and surrounded by an abundance of Mediterranean flora, all great conditions for what we believe will create some fantastic wines.”

IXSIR has positioned itself as one of Lebanon most dynamic and go-ahead wineries, drawing on Bordeaux, Rhone and indigenous Lebanese varieties such as Obeideh for its three-tiered portfolio, also with a modern cellar door attracting an increasing number of vino-tourists from beyond the country’s borders.

The winery’s Altitudes range, in particular, has been designed to draw attention to the combination of high altitude and Mediterranean climate that informs most of Lebanese winemaking, while swinging the focus onto newer and developing viticultural areas beyond the traditional high plateau of the well-known Bekaa Valley.

IXSIR also said that it is “pleased to report positive signs for this years harvest”, with a healthy amount of rain and no significant spikes in temperature creating ideal conditions for flowering and a healthy progression of this year’s march toward harvest.

The winery has reopened to visitors with social distancing and other safety measures in place, looking beyond the current financial crisis that has engulfed the nation during the pandemic.

“The winery is really at the heart of what we do here at IXSIR and we want to be able to share our fantastic wines with the public,” said Etienne Debbane, co-founder of the company.



IXSIR wines are imported to and distributed in the UK by Enotria & Coe.









