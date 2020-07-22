UK Hospitality welcomes progress on business rates reform

By Mathew Lyons

The government has launched a fundamental review of business rates, beginning with a call for evidence.

It has also pushed back the next revaluation of non-domestic property in England until 1 April 2023. The revaluation was previously scheduled for 1 April 2021.

Commenting on the developments, Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said: “Securing a full review of the business rates system has been a priority for UK Hospitality and its predecessor trade bodies for years. We have pushed extremely hard to convince the government to act on this, so it is great to finally see positive action."

Kicking back the revaluation by a further year would give businesses some "much-needed breathing room and stability", she added.

"Pushing back should also provide time for reforms to be introduced and a more accurate reflection of property values following this crisis which has clearly had an enormous impact on trade," she said.

"UK Hospitality continues to call for a further year-long extension of the business rates holiday while the sector faces deep uncertainties during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Businesses are going to need all the support they can get if they are to survive the winter."

Alongside its statements on business rates, the government acknowledged the need to reform the current duty system. It has committed to publishing a call for evidence on ways in which duty might be modified to better support the on-trade before the end of September 2020.

Nicholls said: “UK Hospitality has consistently advocated a new, more dynamic duty system which encourages innovation and consumption of alcohol in the safe and supervised environment of a pub, bar or restaurant. It has the potential to boost business.”

High business rates were one of the key factors addressed in Harpers' recent Harnessing the Crisis for Change webinar.



