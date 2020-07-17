Subscriber login Close [x]
Atkin in running for Roederer Award for Harpers column

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  17 July, 2020

Tim Atkin MW has been shortlisted by the prestigious Roederer Awards for work in Harpers, being nominated under the Mazzei International Wine Columnist of the Year category.

The peer-judged Awards, which are held in high esteem across the wider wine world, have also placed Atkin on the shortlist for Ramos Pinto Online Communicator, one of several Roederer Awards he has been awarded in past years.

Atkin’s work typically pulls few punches, unafraid to tackle challenging subjects or the politics of wine head on, winning his Harpers column a keen international readership.

In addition to Atkin’s nomination, this year’s list is packed with great communicators from across the wine world, including Richard Hemming MW, also for Ramos Pinto Online Communicator, and who pens a column for Harpers stablemate, Drinks Retailing.

Fellow Harpers columnist Guy Woodward, who took home the International Wine Columnist of the Year gong in 2018, has been elevated to one of the Roederer judges this year.

The winners are to be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on 9 September 2020 at 6pm (BST), with viewers able to tune in via MMD UK Youtube, IGTV, Facebook and Linkedin.

The full list of shortlists for the Louis Roederer International Wine Writers’ Awards 2020 nominess can be found here.  

Harpers wishes all the nominees the best of luck.




