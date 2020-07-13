Hospitality Action launches fundraising campaign

Hospitality Action (HA) has launched an innovative fundraising campaign in support of the beleaguered industry.

Fronted by well-known faces and hospitality heroes Fred Sirieix, Heston Blumenthal and Tom Kerridge, the Invisible Chips initiative is the most ambitious consumer campaign launched by HA to date, said the trade charity.

HA is asking food outlets to add Invisible Chips to their menu, priced the same as their edible counterpart. Diners meanwhile are encouraged to add a portion or two of those Invisible Chips to their order, with all proceeds going to the charity.

For those less comfortable eating out, but who still wish to donate, Invisible Chips are also available to purchase online.

Thanking all of the chefs and restaurateurs who had “helped along the way or have already agreed to add Invisible Chips to their menu”, Mark Lewis, chief executive of Hospitality Action, said: “Back in March when we launched our Covid-19 Emergency Appeal we knew the hospitality industry was in for a rough ride.

“While the funds we’ve raised have enabled us to help thousands of people up and down the country, there is still a huge amount of help needed,” he said.

Lewis urged anyone who had missed eating out these past few months to order a portion of Invisible Chips to “help those people we’ve perhaps taken for granted up until now”.

“The hospitality industry is built on resilience and creativity and I’m confident we will recover, however the people within it need a helping hand in the interim.”

The first restaurant group to sign up is BrewDog, serving them for only £3.95 a portion across all of its 52 sites, with steak restaurants Hawksmoor and Gaucho adding them to their menus in the coming weeks.

Restaurants, bars or food outlets keen to take part can add Invisible Chips to their menu here.










