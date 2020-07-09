Lanchester goes digital with in-venue ordering platform

By Jo Gilbert

Lanchester Wines has unveiled its newest technological innovation – an online order and pay tool to help on-trade venues re-open while observing social distancing rules.

Built in response to Covid-19, the new ReOpenApp aims to minimise close interaction with staff or other guests by bypassing the need to handle menus, payment terminals or cash.

In a post-Covid age, in-app payment has become the preferred transaction method for many venues in order to keep customers and staff at a safe distance.

Despite the name, Lanchester’s own payment tool is web, rather than app-based, which “meaning anyone with a smartphone can use it right away”, with no need to download anything.

Customers don’t need to register either, and venues can be “up and running, taking orders in around 10 minutes”.

The service is paid-for and costs £29 per month per venue.

“Staff and customer safety is paramount for all venues,” said Mark Roberts, Lanchester Wines’ director of sales. “So we’ve developed this system so that venues reopen they can do it safely.

“We have 40 years’ experience of working with the trade and have worked with our customers to create a service which is both safe and easy to use for all. Live testing during the first weekend of reopening was a resounding success with all customers involved reporting positive feedback from both staff and customers, so we are proud to now offer this to the wider trade.”

ReOpenApp.com also offers integrated back office capabilities which can link with stock control. It can also be used across any device including existing till systems, tablet or smartphone and offers 24/7 UK-based support.













