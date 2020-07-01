Vindome launch delivers fine wine investment platform on phones

By Andrew Catchpole

Vindome, an online trading platform for fine wine, has launched what it describes as “the world's first wine investment app”, allowing wine enthusiasts to access the fine wine market from their phones.

The online trading platform, dubbed as the first purely app-based market place offering access to such wines, is aimed at “transforming” the world of fine wine investment by facilitating direct access to sources and négociants via smartphone.

The platform operates by allowing producers, investors and consumers to connect and “buy and sell collectible wine in real time”, aiming to open up the market to all.

“I am really excited to be working with Vindome on this ground breaking project, which will open the world of wine investment and ownership to all, not just those in the trade,” said Roderick Smith MW, who consults on the project.

“Vindome will allow people, whose wine knowledge is limited to develop and explore the opportunities, in both drinking and financial terms, of wine investment for the first time.”

The free app is available for download from the iOS and Android stores







