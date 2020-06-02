Hilary Gibbs passes away

By Mathew Lyons

Hilary Gibbs, founder and owner of Domaine Direct, has died.

She passed away in March, following a fall in her home.

Harpers understands the news is unrelated to the sale of Domaine Direct to Flint Wines, announced last week, which was already under discussion late last year.

Hilary founded Domaine Direct in 1981, building close relationships with producers – with a particular focus on growers in Burgundy – and distributing to high-end restaurants, retailers and private collectors.

She is understood to have started dicussion with Flint for the sale of her business late last year, with the family asking for discretion over her death until now to prevent speculation about the future of Domaine Direct.

Sara Muirhead MW, who had worked with Hilary for 14 years, said: "I had a great deal of respect for Hilary, with her bountiful wine knowledge of all things Burgundian, her fantastic portfolio, her quick wit and her spritely sense of humour. I hugely enjoyed our trips together to visit the growers - I miss her enormously."

A memorial service will be held in her honour in London once circumstances permit.







