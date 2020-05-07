Aldi debuts first nolo spirit as part of 11 new launches

By Jo Gilbert

Aldi is getting ready for summer with raft of new spirits launches – one of which is its first ever own brand of non-alcoholic spirit.

Regardless of what happens with lockdown over the next few months, Aldi is hoping to make the most of the warmer weather with a slew of new colourful and fruity launches that are “perfect for summer sipping”.

The Kvist Rosa Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirit (£9.99 RRP) leads the pack, a zero alcohol offer which sees the discounter enter the no and low (nolo) category for the first time under its own steam.

Elsewhere, the new launches span a number of gin and vodka based infusions, including a new range of gin liqueurs inspired by “nostalgic candy shop” flavourings.

“With the love for retro sweets ever-growing”, Aldi’s new Infusionist Gin Liqueurs is starting off with four flavours: Lemon Sherbet, Rhubarb & Custard, Strawberry & Marshmallow and Passionfruit & Orange, all with a £9.99 RRP.

Two new variants, Raspberry & Thyme and Strawberry & Peppercorn are also being added to Aldi’s existing botanical gin brand, Haysmith’s (£15.99 RRP).

Tamova Infusions Cloudy Apple Vodka (£12.99 RRP), Crossbones Tropical Pineapple Dark Rum (£14.99 RRP) and Barista Brothers Coffee Liqueur (£7.99 RRP), bring the number of NPDs up to 11, all made with “consumer demand for more adventurous cocktails” in mind.

It’s the nolo launch that is perhaps the most on-trend, however.

With Kvist Rosa launch, Aldi is hoping it will have a strong competitor to category leader Seedlip, which at £26 RRP, is £16 more expensive.

The new arrivals will be heading straight to Aldi’s core range, now available in store and online nationwide.













