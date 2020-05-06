Enotria & Coe launches weekly online tastings

By Mathew Lyons

Enotria & Coe is to host a weekly programme of live online tastings through lockdown period using the company’s Instagram channel.

The series – dubbed The Grape Escape – will see director of buying Harriet Kininmonth partner with producers to focus on an iconic grape variety from their particular region.

The first tasting will feature South African winemaker Ken Forrester, who will be discussing Chenin Blanc, as well as talking about the impact of the virus on wine making in the area.

There will also be a Q&A session with questions submitted live through the Instagram feed.

Other wineries already confirmed for future tastings include Planeta, Trimbach, Trapiche and Leyda.

Enotria & Coe’s retail arm, Great Western Wine, will offer a curated case of wines from each producer to go alongside the tasting. The case will include two wines to be sampled during the tasting alongside four further bottles.

Kininmonth said: “Many of our producers have been keen to stay in touch during these unprecedented times, and I am excited to find out what is happening with them all; the fact that we can invite our customers and followers to be part of the conversation is a huge bonus.

“We’re looking forward to sharing the love, and a delicious glass of wine, in spite of all we are currently up against.”

The first tasting will go live on Thursday, 7 May at 8.10pm after the Clap for Carers.

More details are available on the Great Western Wine website.