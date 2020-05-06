Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Enotria & Coe launches weekly online tastings

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  06 May, 2020

Enotria & Coe is to host a weekly programme of live online tastings through lockdown period using the company’s Instagram channel.

The series – dubbed The Grape Escape – will see director of buying Harriet Kininmonth partner with producers to focus on an iconic grape variety from their particular region.

The first tasting will feature South African winemaker Ken Forrester, who will be discussing Chenin Blanc, as well as talking about the impact of the virus on wine making in the area.

There will also be a Q&A session with questions submitted live through the Instagram feed.

Other wineries already confirmed for future tastings include Planeta, Trimbach, Trapiche and Leyda.

Enotria & Coe’s retail arm, Great Western Wine, will offer a curated case of wines from each producer to go alongside the tasting. The case will include two wines to be sampled during the tasting alongside four further bottles.

Kininmonth said: “Many of our producers have been keen to stay in touch during these unprecedented times, and I am excited to find out what is happening with them all; the fact that we can invite our customers and followers to be part of the conversation is a huge bonus.

“We’re looking forward to sharing the love, and a delicious glass of wine, in spite of all we are currently up against.”

The first tasting will go live on Thursday, 7 May at 8.10pm after the Clap for Carers.

More details are available on the Great Western Wine website.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Climate change creeps up in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95