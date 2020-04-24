UK Rías Baixas wine sales soar 42%

By Lisa Riley

UK sales of wines from Rías Baixas soared by 42% last year compared to 2018, according to the latest export figures from DO Rías Baixas.

In total, Brits sipped their way through two million litres of Rías Baixas Albariño last year, which represents 25% of all exports worldwide, making the UK one of the top performing markets for the DO.

It was “excellent to see the success of our wines in the UK market”, said Juan Gil de Araújo, President of the DO.

“I believe we offer a delicious alternative to the more well-known international varieties and we are proving that Spain can produce exquisite white wines”.

The vast majority (95%) of the grapes grown in Rías Baixas are Abariño, with the DO comprising five sub-regions - Val do Salnés, Condado do Tea, O Rosal, Ribeira do Ulla and Soutomaior.

Other native white varieties include Loureira Blanca, Treixadura, Caiño Blanco, Torrontés and Godello, while few red varieties are also grown - Caiño Tinto, Espadeiro, Loureira Tinta, Sousón, Mencía, Pedral and Brancellao.

The DO is primarily made up of small farmers and boasts around 20,000 vineyard plots and over 6,500 growers spread across just 4,000ha.



