Domaine de la Commaraine acquires new vineyards in the Côte de Nuits

By Lisa Riley

Domaine de la Commaraine has purchased 5.8 acre of vineyards in the Côte de Nuits for an undisclosed sum.

This acquisition supplements the 9.3 acre of Domaine de la Commaraine's Clos in Pommard Premier Cru.

The producer’s objective was to “be present in the finest vineyards of Bourgogne to make world-class wines and rebuild the historic estate”, which formerly covered 10 hectares, said Jean-Luc Vitoux, director of the Domaine.

“For this reason, we are looking to acquire outstanding parcels located on fine terroirs in order to pursue our vision, both in terms of vines and wines.

“This investment strategy is part of our continuous enhancement approach, demanding the highest standards, and an approach firmly focused on organic and biodynamic methods,” he said.

Of the 5.8 newly purchased acre, 2.8 will be tended by the winegrower already in place, with Domaine de la Commaraine cultivating the following parcels itself: Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru, Aux Bousselots; Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru, Roncières; Nuits-Saint-Georges and Chambolle-Musigny.

"We are committed to providing all the necessary care and attention, both in the management of the vineyard and in our winemaking practices, to enable top quality, smooth and elegant wines to be crafted from these parcels, just as we do for the Clos de la Commaraine,” said Vitoux.

Constructed in 1112 at Pommard, Château de la Commaraine was built by the second Duke Eudes de Bourgogne, member of the first Capetian dynasty in France.





