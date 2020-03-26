Subscriber login Close [x]
Ridgeview supports Hospitality Action

By Lisa Riley
Published:  26 March, 2020

Ridgeview has pledged to support Hospitality Action via a new initiative that will see the Sussex winery donate £2 for every bottle of its sparkling wine sold online to the charity. 

As part of the initiative, Ridgeview is offering free of charge next day delivery across the UK (excluding weekends) on all bottles, with no minimum quantity applied.

Announced today, the initiative will run until the end of May.  

“In such difficult times it is Ridgeview's hope that a little Ridgeview sparkling might be able to brighten up the end of a day or bring a little joy to a weekend. 

Hospitality Action (HA) are co-ordinating an industry-wide emergency appeal to support impacted workers who can apply for a one-off grant of £250 for immediate help. 

So far, this appeal has raised over £123,000, however it is still “overwhelmed with applications”, the charity said. 

 

 

