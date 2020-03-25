Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

WSTA launches weekly coronavirus webinar

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 March, 2020

The WSTA has announced it is launching a weekly webinar series on coronavirus (Covid-19) and the impact on the world of wines and spirits. 

Forming part of WSTA’s continued response to the coronavirus outbreak, the webinars have been designed to keep WSTA members as “informed and supported as possible”, said the WSTA. 

Led by CEO Miles Beale, European affairs director Simon Stannard and regulatory & commercial affairs director David Richardson, the first edition will take place tomorrow between 11am and 12pm, with the agenda comprising an introduction/latest update followed by answering of pre-submitted questions and concluded with a live webinar Q&A through chat.  

The WSTA said the aim was for its team to “be on hand to answer as many of your questions as possible and to provide a short update on the situation at present”.   

“In such a fast changing environment keeping on top of the latest information can be difficult, which is why the WSTA is planning to host a weekly webinar for members.”

Members can register for free here, while questions for the WSTA team can be submitted here. 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday Read: How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95