WSTA launches weekly coronavirus webinar

By Lisa Riley

The WSTA has announced it is launching a weekly webinar series on coronavirus (Covid-19) and the impact on the world of wines and spirits.

Forming part of WSTA’s continued response to the coronavirus outbreak, the webinars have been designed to keep WSTA members as “informed and supported as possible”, said the WSTA.

Led by CEO Miles Beale, European affairs director Simon Stannard and regulatory & commercial affairs director David Richardson, the first edition will take place tomorrow between 11am and 12pm, with the agenda comprising an introduction/latest update followed by answering of pre-submitted questions and concluded with a live webinar Q&A through chat.

The WSTA said the aim was for its team to “be on hand to answer as many of your questions as possible and to provide a short update on the situation at present”.

“In such a fast changing environment keeping on top of the latest information can be difficult, which is why the WSTA is planning to host a weekly webinar for members.”

Members can register for free here, while questions for the WSTA team can be submitted here.