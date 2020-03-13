Subscriber login Close [x]
Subscriber offer: 40% off Classic Wine Library books

Published:  13 March, 2020

Until the end of March, Harpers subscribers can get 40% off all books in The Classic Wine Library by visiting http://bit.ly/BuyClassics and using the code CWLHARP40 at checkout (postage is free within the UK, other postage rates vary). Customers in the US and Canada can use the same code at http://bit.ly/BuyClassicsUS.

Recent titles from The Classic Wine Library include Lisa Granik MW’s The Wines of Georgia and Anne Krebiehl MW’s The Wines of Germany. Its extensive backlist includes everything from Monty Waldin’s Biodynamic Wine to Anthony Rose’s Sake and the Wines of Japan.



