Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

UK on-trade closures fall to lowest rate since 2018

By Lisa Riley
Published:  09 March, 2020

Britain’s supply of restaurants, pubs, bars and other licensed premises fell by 1.8% in the 12 months to December 2019 - the lowest rate of year-on-year decline for nearly two years, according to the latest Growth Monitor from CGA and AlixPartners 

The report, released today, shows Britain had a total of 116,203 licensed premises at December 2019, which represents an average net closure rate of six sites a day over the last 12 months, but the pace of closures has now dropped to the lowest point since Market Growth Monitor data for March 2018. 

The survey also showed a 2.0% fall in Britain’s total pub and bar numbers, with food-led sites holding up better than community and drink-led locals, which have seen 4,297 net closures since December 2014. 

Meanwhile, there was a 1.6% drop in total restaurants—but group restaurants (managed sites of operators with more than one location) actually increased by 1.8% in the year to December—the second successive quarter of growth.

The growth was powered in particular by small to medium-sized group restaurant and openings in Britain’s big regional cities, with Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool and Manchester all in net growth year-on-year.

While the licensed sector continued to contract, the latest Market Growth Monitor also showed reasons to be optimistic about prospects for 2020,” said Karl Chessell, business unit director for food and retail at CGA. 

“We are still seeing unsustainable pubs close, but collectively the rate of net number of pub, bar and restaurants closing is slowing. Last year was not easy for some big restaurant brands, but smaller and medium sized brands are bringing new concepts to the market and successfully scaling up. All our research shows that consumers are still eager to go out to eat and drink, and they’ve never had it better for choice,” he said.

AlixPartners’ MD Graeme Smith said: “Overall, the eating and drinking out market remains dynamic and attractive to investors, with this very much in evidence across last year where pubs and experiential businesses took up the slack in investment activity from the more subdued restaurant sector.

"Reduced political uncertainty, more positive recent trading results and encouraging returns when investing in sites, provide a platform for increased M&A and investment activity in 2020 across both wet-led and food-led concepts. However, investors will be looking carefully at what the impact on trading will be from the recent coronavirus outbreak.”

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95