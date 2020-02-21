Subscriber login Close [x]
Cheltenham partners with Accolade on premium offer

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  21 February, 2020

Wines from Fine Wine Partners, a division of Accolade Wines, will feature in an exclusive area at The Cheltenham Festival as part of a new arrangement.

Sixteen wines from the fine-wine company’s portfolio of premium Australian wines will be served in The Orchard, a themed area in the festival’s Tented Village which showcases a range of luxury brands such as Bentley and Boodles.

Fine Wine Partners will also offer guests to the area tasting masterclasses and retail opportunities.

Wines available in The Orchard will include Houghton Jack Mann Cabernet, Petaluma Yellow Label, Hanlin Hill Riesling and Grant Burge Meshach Shiraz.

Entry to The Orchard is limited to club enclosure ticket holders, hospitality guests, owners, trainers and Cheltenham Racecourse annual members.

Other wines from the company’s list will be available across the festival’s hospitality venues, including private boxes and restaurants.

Toby Spiers, head of Fine Wine Partners, says: “This is a well-rounded partnership that aligns with our target audience and showcases the quality, breadth and regional diversity indicative of Australian wines.

“We’ll be serving some of Australia’s most-loved and iconic Australian wines at this historic festival.’’

Accolade acquired Fine Wine Partners in 2017 and launched it in the UK the following year.

