Hey Palu

By Lisa Riley

HEY PALU

49 Bread Street, Edinburgh EH3 9AH

heypalu.com

New aperitivo-led bar Hey Palu has arrived in Edinburgh. Owned by Alex and Rachel Andrew, the couple bring their experience from the famed Salt Room in Brighton and Alex’s time at Compass Group. Inspired by the Italian way of drinking, the bar pays homage to the country’s rich and vibrant cocktail culture with a traditional aperitivo menu, bar snacks and decor reminiscent of 1930s Italy. Cocktails take centre stage on Hey Palu’s drinks menu and embrace at least one product from Italian shores, with vermouth, amaro and bitter aperitivo a strong feature throughout its house-made creations. Elsewhere, a curated wine list spanning vineyards across the globe, beers, ciders and spirits completes the extensive menu.







