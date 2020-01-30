Climate action group IWCA welcomes four new members

By Lisa Riley

International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) has welcomed our new wineries in its mission to decarbonize the global wine industry.

The wineries comprise Spottswoode Estate (US), Symington Family Estates (Portugal), VSPT Wine Group (Chile) and Yealands Wine Group (NZ), with each new member committing to reduce its carbon emissions by 80% by 2045.

Founded in February 2019 by Familia Torres and Jackson Family Wines, IWCA is a collaborative working group committed to accelerating innovative solutions that will mitigate the impacts of climate change through the decarbonization of the global wine industry.

Its objective is for all members to have a long-term strategy to reduce 80% of their carbon emissions by 2045, with a shorter-term target of 50% by 2030.

IWCA, which received the 2019 Wine Enthusiast Social Visionary Wine Star Award for its leadership to galvanize collaborative action across the industry to mitigate the impacts of climate change, said it was hopeful additional wineries would join this global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

To be recognized as full standing IWCA members wineries must, in addition to the carbon emission reduction target, be powered by at least 20% onsite renewable energy (excluding REC purchases); have completed a minimum baseline third-party verified GHG emissions inventory for a standardized set of emissions categories across Scopes 1-3 and have demonstrated at least a 25% reduction in CO 2 emissions per unit of wine produced from a baseline emissions inventory year.



