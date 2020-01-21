Subscriber login Close [x]
Bibendum adds host of new producers

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 January, 2020

Bibendum Wine has added a host of new producers to its on-trade portfolio.

Available now, the newcomers hail from countries across the world including Austria, South Africa, Argentina and Lebanon.

The business is strengthening its Austrian wine range with Weingut Nittnaus; branching into the world of ‘extreme’ winemaking with rising stars Bodega Otronia (Argentina) and Ghost Corner (South Africa); and exploring lesser known regions with Domaine Wardy from Beqaa Valley in Lebanon.

Also in the fold are big names of the winemaking world, Bibi Graetz (Italy) and Robert Mondavi Winery (US), alongside a plethora of producers from Burgundy and pioneers of winemaking in Provence, Ultimate Provence.

The newcomers would strengthen Bibendum’s range in four main areas - ‘extreme’ winemaking, Austria, ‘cult’ winemaking and Burgundy, said Bibendum.

“Championing interesting and artisanal producers is at the heart of what we do, and I’m so excited that we are bringing on such an incredible group of producers.

“From Patagonia to Burgundy, our buyers have scoured the globe to bring our customers some truly outstanding wines, all of which have an amazing story behind them. We can’t wait to share them with our customers,” said Andrew Shaw, buying director for Bibendum.

The new wines will be showcased at Bibendum’s ‘For the Love Of,’ tasting on Tuesday 28 January.

The latest batch follows Bibendum significantly expanding its portfolio last September with a selection of wines from England, New Zealand, Italy, Greece and Uruguay. 

