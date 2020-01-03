CyT first wine producer to certify its native forests under FSC standards

By Lisa Riley

Concha y Toro (CyT) has announced it has become the first wine producer to certify its native forests under Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standards - a certification for the owners of forests who aim to ensure their conservation.

The company said its family of wineries had fulfilled the requirements to comply with the FSC Forest Management Certification during 2019 as part of its commitment to the protection of its native forests.

The certification made CyT the first winery worldwide to certify its forest assets under FSC for conservation purpose, it said.

The FSC Forest Management Certification reflected the company’s conservation efforts during the last decade, it added.

“In order to maintain and improve the forest structure, the FSC certification requires us to carry out a series of actions, such as implementing a forest fire prevention plan, the eradication of invasive species in the forests, the enrichment of degraded areas, and periodic biodiversity monitoring,” said CyT.

The latest green initiative from CyT follows the company becoming the first winery to sign up to the United Nations ‘Business Ambition for 1.5 degrees’, which aims to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees by 2050, last year.

In 2012, the winery launched its Sustainability Strategy, which objective is: ‘To give back in each bottle, what the Earth has given us’.

An international non-profit organisation that promotes the environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial and economically viable management of the world's forests, the FSC has over the last 25 years certified more than 200 million hectares of forest in more than 80 countries around the world.