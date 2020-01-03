Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Harvey Nichols adds single barrel English whisky

By Lisa Riley
Published:  03 January, 2020

Harvey Nichols has expanded its own label spirits portfolio with a peated Burgundy cask single barrel English whisky.

Created exclusively for Harvey Nichols by The English Whisky Company, the limited edition dram has been peated to 38ppm - not dissimilar to Caol Ila and Ledaig - and has in an unusual move been fully matured in a 250-litre, first-fill, Pinot Noir cask from Burgundy.

“Most producers favour readily available Bourbon barrels from America or the traditional Sherry butts and puncheons of Spain; red wine casks tend to be used to finish whiskies for just a few months or a year,” said Nick Bell, spirit buyer at Harvey Nichols.

Yielding just 280 bottles, the whisky was distilled in 2007 and cannot be reproduced, making it “a real rarity”, he added.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our first ever own label English whisky. Possibly the oldest English whisky on the market, we have been eagerly waiting to launch it into stores since I helped bottle it last month.”

Harvey Nichols peated Burgundy cask single barrel English whisky, which has been created by master distiller Iain Henderson, comes with a £110 price tag and is available in all store and online now.

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday read: Wine in a can? Well yes, maybe…

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9SN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95