Harvey Nichols adds single barrel English whisky

By Lisa Riley

Harvey Nichols has expanded its own label spirits portfolio with a peated Burgundy cask single barrel English whisky.

Created exclusively for Harvey Nichols by The English Whisky Company, the limited edition dram has been peated to 38ppm - not dissimilar to Caol Ila and Ledaig - and has in an unusual move been fully matured in a 250-litre, first-fill, Pinot Noir cask from Burgundy.

“Most producers favour readily available Bourbon barrels from America or the traditional Sherry butts and puncheons of Spain; red wine casks tend to be used to finish whiskies for just a few months or a year,” said Nick Bell, spirit buyer at Harvey Nichols.

Yielding just 280 bottles, the whisky was distilled in 2007 and cannot be reproduced, making it “a real rarity”, he added.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our first ever own label English whisky. Possibly the oldest English whisky on the market, we have been eagerly waiting to launch it into stores since I helped bottle it last month.”

Harvey Nichols peated Burgundy cask single barrel English whisky, which has been created by master distiller Iain Henderson, comes with a £110 price tag and is available in all store and online now.