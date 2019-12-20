Wine Paris unveils new initiative

By Lisa Riley

Wine Paris has unveiled a new initiative designed to inform stakeholders of the “evolution of the global wine marketplace”.

The So International initiative, which will be introduced at Wine Paris 2020, will in its first year feature the UK and the US, with two separate debates dealing with the specific issues relating to the two counties.

Bringing together experts from the countries in question, each debate will aim to inform, shed light on current topics and help French and international producers develop their international strategy.

The aim was to provide “useful insights to our exhibitors and visitors”, said Wine Paris MD Pascale Ferranti.

“So International by Wine Paris is focused on trade of French and international wines and addresses topical issues across the global marketplace. In 2020 we have chosen to focus on the US and UK market.”

‘Is the Future of French Wines in the USA’ will take place on 11 of February, with ‘Will there be a WINEXIT in the UK?’ Set to take place 12 of February.

The former will look at the threat of punishing tariffs being implemented by the Trump administration in retaliation for perceived preferential treatment of Airbus by the EU, while the latter will debate if the eleven-month 'Brexit transitional period' will be enough to hammer out a deal that will protect the interests of the wine industry, as well as looking at price increases caused by the ever escalating excise duty and the weak sterling.

Wine Paris, a joint venture between Vinisud and Vinovision, was launched last year. It was the first collective approach by all the founding marketing boards to create the first major international wine business event in Paris and “exceeded expectations” with 26,700 visitors, of which 30% were from outside France, attending the three-day event, beating its target of 25,000.

It is expecting to welcome over 2,200 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors at next year’s show.