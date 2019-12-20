Mangrove appoints on-trade sales director

By Lisa Riley

Mangrove UK has promoted its current South sales manager Chris Pollard to on-trade sales director.

Pollard, who joined the company in April last year, will in his new role lead the delivery of all key account sales to the bar and restaurant trade, managing a UK wide team of nine sales people, with his focus on growing both market share and market depth, as well as on coaching and development of the team.

Taking over from Becky Davies, who is leaving the company after six years, the appointment reflects the premium spirits importer and distributor’s ethos of promoting from within.

The promotion followed an “extensive recruitment process”, said MD Nick Gillett, adding he could not be more pleased to find that “we had the ideal candidate in our midst”.

“Chris’ strategy for growth, supportive management and brand owner engagement proved compelling. I am always pleased when we can promote from within as it proves our original recruitment process was effective and highlights that there are opportunities for promotion as we expand,” he said.

Pollard said: “Mangrove is about delivering great products to the industry with first class service. I’m looking forward to bringing my personality and talents to this role, and am delighted to embrace this unexpected opportunity.”

Gillett also took the opportunity to wish Davies “the very best”.

“She has been a tremendous asset at Mangrove UK and we will look on with supportive interest as she continues her spirited career.”

At the beginning of November, Mangrove announced Stuart Fritz, who has been with the Ilford-based company for almost nine years, would be promoted into the newly-created position of commercial director in mid-November.

Exiting the role as head of marketing in order to oversee both the marketing and sales teams, the move had been designed to “foster a more cohesive approach for the future” the company said at the time.

Established in 2014, Mangrove manages over 20 global premium drinks brands in the UK spanning whisky, vodka, rum, pisco, cognac and liqueurs.

It reported a 41.3% leap in turnover to £21.4m for the year ending 30 April, 2019.





