The winners: Harpers Design Awards 2019

By Andrew Catchpole

The big reveal from this year’s Harpers Design Awards is that for the first time ever wine edged ahead of spirits, both in terms of the overall winners and collectively across the competition.

This, too, came against stiff competition, with the wines, spirits, beers and adult soft drinks entered delivering one of the most exciting and inspiring judging sessions to date.

All in all, it is fair to say that our winners could stand shoulder to shoulder with top design in any sector of industry, with some stunning bottles, labels and packaging all oozing enticement and appeal.

Which is why we are delighted to announce this year’s champions, gold, silver and bronze winners, the full results of which can be found here.







