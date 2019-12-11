Churchill’s appoints founder’s daughter as director of sales & marketing

By Lisa Riley

Port producer Churchill's has appointed Zoe Graham – daughter of founder Johnny Graham - as its new sales & marketing director.

In her new role, Graham will oversee Churchill's sales and marketing teams. She is joined by her husband, Ben Himowitz, who takes on the newly created role of director of business development.

Graham returns to her home in Porto after over a decade abroad, during which time she built a diverse career that spanned roles in brand management at Moët Hennessy in Paris and London, as creative director of brand consultancy Flamingo in São Paulo, and as a scholar at New York University, where she received a PhD in media.

Himowitz meanwhile brings with him more than a decade of experience in business and brand strategy, most recently from strategy consultancy Redscout in New York City, where he led accounts such as Diageo, Uber, and Hilton.

Johnny Graham said: "I take it as a vote of confidence in our business that Zoe and Ben are making this commitment to Churchill's. I couldn't be more excited to see where the next generation takes us.

"As a first generation, it was my mission to establish Churchill's as a quality product and I am very proud of the recognition our ports and fine wines have received. Now, it is time to begin the process of handing over to the next generation of my family to build and grow our Churchill's brand. With her communications and marketing expertise, I feel that Zoe is uniquely suited to take on this challenge."

The duo will work alongside Johnny Graham, who continues in his role as CEO and head winemaker, and with Ricardo Pinto Nunes as production director.