Hillebrand launches eco-friendly 40ft flexitank

By Mathew Lyons

Hillebrand has unveiled a new 40ft flexitank that can sustainably transport non-hazardous liquids worldwide in temperature-controlled conditions.

The flexitank is designed for use in both dry and temperature-controlled 40ft containers and offers customers the ability to move large quantities at high, low or ambient temperatures.

The combination of flexibility and scale is intended to both increase supply-chain efficiency and cut down on damaging emissions.

Its design evolved out of a fruit-juice producer’s need to transport large volumes in frozen conditions and a latex producer’s need to do the same in hot conditions, said the global logistics giant

“This new flexitank is the result of careful research and our promise to always build solutions in response to customers’ needs,” said Jacob Moe, chief operating officer of Hillebrand’s bulk division.

“This is a sustainable option for customers wanting to move large quantities of product in a Flexitank that is 100% recyclable,” he added.

Hillebrand is planning to roll out further innovations over the next three years following its 175th anniversary in October.